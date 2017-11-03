06/06 - Dev gets suspicious

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 6th June

Coronation Street Episode Guide Wednesday 6th June

Karl and Sunita decide to step it up a notch and go for a dirty night away together using Karl's winnings.



But when Dev catches the kids playing shop with piles of real money a confused Dev finds the hidden stash. Worried that Sunita's hiding something he looks through her things before finding a bag packed with overnight clothes...



Dev has enough and decides to confront Sunita - what on earth is going on?!?



Meanwhile as Tina hides away at Rita's, Rita questions whether it really is all over with Tommy. Sensing her heartbreak Dennis urges Tommy to throw himself on her mercy and tell her he loves her.



But Tommy's convinced he's blown it and plans to get out of Tina's life for good. How will Tina react when she hears the news?

Elsewhere Carla and Peter discover Simon has been stealing; Owen and Anna head off on a weekend away; Sean insists that Marcus uses his raffle prize of a meal at the Bistro to show Maria a good time.

