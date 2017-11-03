07/12 - Kylie comes clean

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 7th December

Kylie's feeling guilty as she secretly swigs down another contraceptive pill. When Gail accidentally knocks over her bag and spills the pills, Kylie's forced to come clean.



Gail's sympathetic when Kylie tells her she doesn't want a baby just yet, but advises her to tell David the truth.



Elsewhere, Tina's made her decision and now has to face Tommy and Izzy's reaction. Emotions boil over and Tommy and Gary have a fierce argument in the street.



Also, Simon is upset when Leanne tells him Peter won't be coming back for Christmas, so Nick attempts to cheer him up by suggesting a holiday to Disneyworld. He then - much to Leanne's utter shock - suggests the visit Vegas and re-marry.