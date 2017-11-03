Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 7th December

David takes it personally after Kylie tells him she wants to make something of herself before they have children. He storms out and heads to Tina's flat to apologise for telling Tommy about her abortion.



David pours his heart out over a few cans and Tina explains the financial incentive behind her surrogacy, but insisting she's going through with it because she wants to help Izzy and Gary.



Later, everyone's confused when Tina denies cheating on Tommy. Will she reveal the truth?



Elsewhere, Leanne makes a decision about Nick's Vegas proposal and will a sticky situation in the Rovers mean Steve outs Dennis as a lollipop man?