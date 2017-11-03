07/01 - Nick's anger boils over

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 7th January

Eva overhears Leanne discussing her future with Nick and sees it as an opportunity to stir things up. She tells Peter about Leanne's plan. Peter winds Nick up and tells him he'll always be second best. He flies into a rage, losing his temper and letting go of all his anger. He completely loses it.



Elsewhere, Sophie is thrilled to have her back brace removed, but her mood drops when Jenna points out she'll only need a couple more physio sessions. She's upset at the thought of not seeing Jenna any more. She decides to tell her how she feels.



Also, Lewis suggests Gail gives Leanne a piece of her mind. She does what he says but Nick's annoyed with her interference.