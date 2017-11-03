>
Coronation Street

07/06 - Sunita lays into Dev

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June
Thursday 7th June 
Dev's giving Sunita the third degree about the money and her mysterious night out with a friend. As Sunita tries to cover the scent of her sordid affair he outright asks her if she's having an affair...

With Karl getting cosy at the hotel will Sunita come clean?

It gets even better when Stella arrives at the Alahans mid row! We smell fireworks.
 
Meanwhile Peter shows SImon some tough-love to teach him not to steal; Maria admits Marcus is the best date she's ever had when they go for a drink; Tommy asks Tina for a second chance; Gary and Izzy look after Faye they discuss the possibility of them having a child one day.
 


Soaps Editor
29/05/2012
