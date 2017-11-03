07/05 - Tina is in trouble

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 7th May

Unaware that Rick is back on the scene, Tina arranges to meet Tommy and Terry at the bar to discuss where they go from here. But she's the first to arrive and Rick menacingly followers her inside and moments later she's face-to-face with the man who hounded her dad to his death.



Is she now the one who is in danger?

Meanwhile, Paul and Eileen are about to set off on holiday now that Lesley is settled in the home. But when they discover that Lesley has turned up at the house Paul is forced to go and fetch her.



Lesley is in a state and refuses to get in the car and as Paul gets more frustrated about missing the flight he pushes her...

Elsewhere, Stella catches Karl with his fingers in the till, Hayley learns that Becky has failed to get hold of Kylie, David offers to sign the salon back to Audrey if she has the papers drawn up, Kirsty takes the job at the factory, while Sunita flirtily asks Karl if he fancies keeping her company while Dev and the kids are away.

Terry is looking a bit too smug as Tina and Tommy tell Jason that they no-longer have money for the flat. But when Rick the loan shark bursts into the flat demanding more cash, Tommy realises that giving Terry some cash comes with a much higher price...