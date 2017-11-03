>
Coronation Street

07/11 - Maria struggles to fight her feelings

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 7th November
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 7th November

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Wednesday 7th November
SPOILER ALERT

Maria feels guilty when Aiden tells her he's not accepting his job promotion. Later, she tells an astounded Audrey that she thinks she's fallen in love with Marcus. Audrey's sympathetic, but reminds her that they're both taken.
 
Maria's in turmoil and decides to fish the letter out of the bin and slip it into Marcus' post. Marcus confronts Aiden, who tells him he turned it down on Maria's advice. Marcus is annoyed Maria has meddled and as their row escalates, so do their emotions - this can only end one way.
 
Elsewhere, Gail realises Lewis' feelings for Audrey are real when he's adamant to repay his debts. But Lewis assures her he's leaving Weatherfield once his debts are paid and Audrey tells Gail she'll never forgive her.
 
Also, Ken and Deirdre work on their marriage while Ryan persuades Stella to let him and Steve put a pub football team together.



