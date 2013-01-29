>
Coronation Street

08/02 - Kirsty frantically searches for Ruby | Coronation Street spoilers

 
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 8th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 8th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Friday 8th February - Episode 1
Kirsty starts frantically searching for Ruby when she realises with horror that her daughter has gone missing under Sophie's care. She's convinced Tyrone's snatched Ruby and so barges into Tina's flat demanding to know where they are.

Elsewhere, Faye goes looking for Tim when Sylvia dozes off on the sofa and Maria starts to feel insecure when she goes to a gay bar with Marcus.

Also, Gail begs Nick for her job back and asks for somewhere to live.



29/01/2013
