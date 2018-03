Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 8th February

Friday 8th February - Episode 2

Kirsty's fraught with worry and now has the police's help in searching for Ruby. As they start to question Kevin about the missing child, will Tyrone make his getaway?



Elsewhere, Faye panics when Tim takes her home and says he'd like to thank Anna for agreeing to let them meet.



Also, when Marcus bumps into Sean in the gay bar he realises he no longer fits in.