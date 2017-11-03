>
08/07 - Peter punches Nick at Simon's party

 
Sunday 8th July
Leanne and Nick host a birthday party for Simon and Carla's dreading it because Peter's adamant he won't have Nick playing daddy again. 
 
When Nick hands over a surprise present - a laptop - Peter loses his temper and accuses Nick of trying to upstage him. The argument escalates and Peter ends up punching Nick, resulting in Simon's tears and a shock decision from Leanne.
 
Meanwhile, Steve tells Tracy and Beth he wants them out of the house, but they put up a fight.
 
Also, things get worse for bullied Faye and she takes her upset out on Anna.



03/07/2012
Latest… 03/11/2017
