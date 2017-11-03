08/07 - Peter punches Nick at Simon's party

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 8th July

Sunday 8th July

Leanne and Nick host a birthday party for Simon and Carla's dreading it because Peter's adamant he won't have Nick playing daddy again.

When Nick hands over a surprise present - a laptop - Peter loses his temper and accuses Nick of trying to upstage him. The argument escalates and Peter ends up punching Nick, resulting in Simon's tears and a shock decision from Leanne.

Meanwhile, Steve tells Tracy and Beth he wants them out of the house, but they put up a fight.

Also, things get worse for bullied Faye and she takes her upset out on Anna.