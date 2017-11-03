08/03 - Peter has blood on his hands

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 8th March

Frank's lifeless body remains in the factory as the police investigate the crime scene, but there's one person who is nowhere to be seen...



Detectives question Sally who admits that while she was angry with Frank there were other people who would have happily seen him dead!



Michelle breaks the news of Frank's death to Carla who becomes worried about Peter's absence, he didn't come home last night and it's not long before the Police are on her case.



Later on, Carla's alone in the flat when Peter eventually returns. She goes for him before breaking down as Peter confesses he went on a bender and has no idea where he spent the night. Spotting blood on his clothes Carla realises this doesn't look good and challenges him about it. Did Peter kill Frank?



Meanwhile with Ken's TV fixed it's Steve who's on the end of Karl's dodgy satellite dish which is now interfering with the radio at Street Cars. Stella demands he take the dish down. But with Karl on the Rovers roof Stella removes the ladder and announces he can stay up there till the telly is removed by a potential buyer!



Elsewhere Audrey demands Gail lay off Lewis who is doing a good job at the Bistro and Rita's taken aback when Dennis announces he has a new job - in Birmingham!