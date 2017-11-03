08/05 - Will Tommy listen to Terry's plan

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Tuesday 8th May

Tina is horrified to discover that Rick is the man that Tommy and Terry are in debt to!



As the pair walk in, Rick casually repeats his demands for more cash by the end of the week, pointing out that when it comes to Tina next time he might not be so friendly. Tina is pretty shaken-up as she rages at Tommy for lying to her about Terry's debts and Tommy is mortified to discover that Rick was the man who hounded Tina's dad to his death.

With this news haunting him Tommy pushes Terry for what he's going to do next. Terry reveals his plan to get Rick off their backs, both Tommy and Tina are aghast. Will they agree to his crazy scam?

Meanwhile Paul has a falling out with the care home manager about how Lesley came to wander off and ends up removing her from the home. Is this the end of Eileen and Paul's holiday?

Elsewhere, Karl and Sunita fall victims to their passion, a drunken David tries to give a horrified Eva the come-on, while Kirsty rubs the factory girls up the wrong way.