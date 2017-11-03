08/10 - Deirdre's devastated by Ken's actions

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 8th October

Ken phones Wendy to thank her for his birthday gift. She invites him over and he tells a suspicious Deirdre - who clocks his cufflinks - that he has another meeting with Brian.

Deirdre realises Ken's lying when she bumps in to a clueless Brian. When she sees Ken heading for a cab, she jumps into Rita's car and they follow him. Deirdre is in for the shock of her life.

Elsewhere, Ryan tries to help out at Sally's. Michelle feels hurt when she later overhears Ryan and Sally discussing his good qualities. Tracy heads over to Sally's but ends up feeling snubbed by Ryan. Michelle later accuses Sally of coming between mother and son.

Also, Maria worries when Marcus disappears. But he eventually turns up at the salon and suggests they talk.