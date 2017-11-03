Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 8th October

After coffee at Wendy's, Deirdre confronts Ken. She knows where he's been. Ken insists there's nothing going on, but Deirdre's inconsolable and pulls out of his birthday drinks.

Deirdre turns up on Wendy's doorstep and tells her to back off. She later gives Ken an ultimatum.

Elsewhere, Sally initiates a walk out at the factory after her rows with Michelle. In the pub with the other workers, Sally tells Rob what she's done. He's worried and decides to confront Michelle, who eventually concedes defeat and decides to publicly apologise to Sally.

Also, Marcus admits to Maria that he's in turmoil after their kiss. But by the end of the day, Jason's moved in. Maria and Marcus share a poignant smile.