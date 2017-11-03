09/04 - Stella kicks Karl out

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 9th April Ep.1

Coronation Street Episode Guide

As Stella is meeting with her accountant to sort out Karl's mess he's busy thanking Sunita for her hospitality...



But he's in for a grilling when he returns to the pub as Stella reveals that they need a loan to consolidate their debts which they'll be paying off for years. Karl promises Stella that he'll fix it and sort himself out heading off to find Steve to ask for his job back.



But when Peter tells Stella that Karl turned up at the bookies instead it's the final straw. As she confronts Karl, could this be it for their relationship?



Meanwhile it looks like there's a truce between Peter and Leanne as he apologises for his behaviour at the mediation meeting and asks if she'd like to have Simon for the day. But when Simon comes back home and repeats Leanne's snipes about Carla will Peter be all guns blazing again?



Elsewhere David brags to Audrey that he's got a new job at a posh salon but it is all that it seems? Tommy inherits millions from Geoff but will he tell Tina; Carla looks like she might come round to Sally's way of thinking...