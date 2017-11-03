Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 9th April Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Stella's made up her mind - she wants Karl out.



He throws himself on Stella's mercy but she stands firm even though her heart is breaking. He even sells his favourite football shirt (oh wow) and hands her a wad of cash, Stella's in turmoil but she's too hurt to let him back in.



So off Karl goes to Sunita's arms. As Sunita comforts him Karl draws her in for a kiss, but does she respond?



At the same time Stella has changed her mind and decided to give Karl a second (or is it third) chance and calls in at Sunita's. But as she arrives will she catch them in the act?



Meanwhile Peter's fuming with Leanne believing that she's trying to poison Simon against Carla and demands to know what she's playing at. Leanne tries to defend herself, insisting her comments weren't meant for Simon to hear but Peter's had it and bans her from seeing little Simon again.



Wise decision - we don't think so...



David's dream job in a posh salon isn't quite all it's cracked up to be as he's spending his time sweeping the floors, not cutting hair. But he puts on a brave face to Gail as he promises her that this job means he won't be causing her any more stress.



Elsewhere Carla tells Sally she wants to go into business together after all; while Tommy surprises Tina by telling her that he wants them to go on a round the world trip together!