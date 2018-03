Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 9th August

Tyrone's finding things difficult without Kirsty and calls her over and over again. He snaps when Rob asks him why she's not at work and he later confesses all to Tina.



Elsewhere, Emily throws Tracy out of No 3 after she causes more trouble and Ken refuses to take her in.



Also, Steve leaps to Ryan's aid when he says he can’t perform another gig because his amp is broken. But will his kindness be appreciated?