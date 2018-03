Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 9th January

Leanne makes plans for the future and tells Nick her decision. She doesn't want to hurt him any more - she's going to leave Weatherfield. Nick opens his heart to Leanne - can they find another way forward?



Elsewhere, Sophie's furious when Lloyd reveals that Kevin has reported Jenna to her boss - her career could be in jeopardy over what's happened.



Also, Jason agrees to clear the gutters at Sunita's, which Karl sees as an opportunity to get revenge and play a prank. Sunita is furious.