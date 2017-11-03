09/07 - Carla's blast from the past

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 9th July

Monday 9th July - Episode 1

Peter heads to the bistro to apologise to Nick but is left stunned when Leanne reveals her plan to move away from Weatherfield with Nick - and they're taking Simon with them.

Enraged, Peter goes to find Carla, who's busy at the factory. He hits out at her, accusing her of putting her work before Simon.

But a mysterious man then walks in and pins Peter up against the wall. He can't quite believe it when Carla reveals the true identity of her hero.

Meanwhile, Izzy tries to talk to a moody Owen about her pregnancy - will he voice his true feelings about his fears for her future?

Elsewhere, Emily offers Tracy a room after she's snubbed by Ken and Roy chooses to play chess with Mary over going to Hayley's dance class.