Coronation Street
09/07 - Carla's blast from the past
  
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 9th July

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 9th July


Coronation Street Episode Guide

Monday 9th July - Episode 2
Peter leaves Carla to catch up with her former jailbird brother Rob and finds Nick alone at the Bistro - but he fails to talk him out of his plan to leave with Leanne and Simon. Peter then continues his idiotic streak and bad-mouths his own dad, Ken.
 
Elsewhere, Rob storms out after Carla offers him money to disappear again.  
 
Meanwhile, Gary and Izzy are upset by Owen's concerns over her ability to become a parent and Tracy decides to wind up Norris after overhearing him tell Emily he's worried about having a convicted murderer in the house - the little tinker!
 
Also, Hayley is put out when Roy extols the virtues of his new friendship with Mary.



03/07/2012
03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

