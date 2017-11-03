09/03 - The Police hunt Frank's killer

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 9th March

As Carla tries to get Peter to remember where he was they agree to wash his clothes and maintain he was at the flat all night.



But Anne has already tipped the Police that Peter might have something to do with the murcer after seeing how angry he was that day at the Factory. When Peter's then taken to the police station for questioning, he sticks to his story claiming that after leaving the Bistro he went straight home.



But at the same time Jason finds a broken whisky bottle in the builder's skip covered in blood and hands it to the police...



Back at the station Peter's feeling the pressure and when they demand to know how Peter could have bought a bottle of whisky from an off licence when he claimed to be with Carla it looks like his time is up!



Meanwhile Dennis confesses to Tina that he doesn't want to leave Rita. Rita meanwhile confides in Audrey that she's devastated that Dennis is going. But will either admit their feelings before it's too late?



Elsewhere as Karl mourns the loss of his satellite dish he complains he's just Stella's hired help. Sunita's dissatisfied with her lot too as Dev refuses to cancel a business meeting for a night out. All dressed up with nowhere to go she heads to the Bistro where Karl takes one look and suggests he take her to the Casino. Will Sunita agree and is KArl playing a dangerous game?



Also Dr Carter advises Eileen and Paul to get help with Lesley. Lewis presents Audrey with a silver bracelet as a thankyou for defending him to Gail. Meanwhile when Nick finds £50 missing from the till Gail tells him it's bound to be Lewis - did he take the cash?