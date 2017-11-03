Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 9th March Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Under relentless questioning, Peter admits to the Police that he was drunk and has no idea where he was when Frank was murdered.



But in no position yet to charge him they're forced to let Peter go.



Back on the street Peter accuses Carla of thinking he killed Frank and refusing to go home with her he heads to the pub where he continues to drink.



Meanwhile Anne has found the new factory contract is mysteriously missing from Frank's desk and conveys the significance of this to the Police. Combined with the finger print analysis on the whisky bottle the police are now convinced they've got their murderer and head to the street to make an arrest but who will it be?



Meanwhile when Gail accuses Lewis of stealing the £50 and Nick doesn't back him he resigns on the spot. Hearing this Audrey confronts him about where he got the money for the bracelet and Lewis is heartbroken that she thinks he stole the money too.



But when Eva then arrives back having been shopping for the Bistro Nick and Audrey realise their mistake and a horrified Audrey goes after Lewis, but is it too late?



Elswehere Rita returns home with Dennis and they have some big news; while Karl and Sunita return to the street on a high after a great night at the casino, both agree not to mention it to their partners.