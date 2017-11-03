09/05 - Tina tries to stop Tommy

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Wednesday 9th May

Despite Tina's disgust Tommy is still adamant about going ahead with terry's plan. As Terry heads to The Rovers to create his alibi, he tells Tommy that he'll leave a gas heater in the bar - all he has to do is switch it on and get out of there.

However, as Terry makes a show of himself in the pub, Tina rushes to find Tommy and stop him. Finding him just in time she begs him not to go through with it, she can't face losing another person that she loves.

But when Terry finds out someone is interfering with his plan, things get a lot worse for Tina...

Meanwhile, Eileen and Paul are stunned when a police officer arrives at the house and it's clear that Lesley has made some calls. She tells the officer they're keeping her captive and Paul and Eileen struggle to convince the officer that she's got alzheimer's and gets confused.

Elsewhere, Sunita enjoys her spell over Karl, Kirsty opens up to Fiz, while Norris grinds Paul's gears with his relentless gossiping!