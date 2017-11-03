09/11 - Marcus makes some rash decisions

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 9th November

After waking up next to Maria, Marcus realises the enormity of what he's done. He leaves and Maria follows. Sean sees the pair having a heated debate and when he later asks Marcus he tells him that Aiden wants him to move away but he's unsure. Sean tells him to follow his heart.



Maria confesses to Audrey that she's slept with Marcus and has fallen in love. But when she walks into the pub, Marcus makes a snap decision and tells Aiden he'll go to London with him. A gutted Maria tells him she loves him in an effort to convince him to stay.



Elsewhere, Gail feels guilty when Lewis tells her he's sold his father's watch to pay Audrey back. When she hears him telling Audrey he lost it, she decides to take action.



Also, Stella selects her five-a-side football team and Kevin tells Kirsty he could use Tyrone's help at the garage.