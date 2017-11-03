Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 9th November

Maria begs Marcus not to go, but he tells her he has to - he's gay and their relationship would never work. But as he's heading off for a weekend in London with Aiden, he ends things at the last minute. A heartbroken Aiden asks if he still has feelings for Sean.



Marcus is too afraid to tell the truth so tells Aiden he's right. As Aiden later leaves, he tells Sean Marcus still has feelings for him.



Elsewhere, Gail has bought Lewis' watch back from the pawnbrokers. She's convinced she's got him wrong and eventually persuades him to take it. But after she's gone, Lewis makes a sneaky call that proves he's planning to thwart Gail.



Also, Mandy helps Steve and Fiz is worried Kirsty's keeping Tyrone from his friends.