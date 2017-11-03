09/09 - Furious Tina lashes out at heavily pregnant Kirsty

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Sunday 9th September

Tyrone heads over to see Tommy, eager to end their fight. The two make up, but things still aren't well. Furious after hearing Jason's accepted Julie's offer on the flat, Tina tracks down Kirsty. She flies at her, unaware of what her actions will lead to.



Tina has made Kirsty's waters break - her baby's on its way. Tyrone heads over and is surprised when Kirsty screams that she wants Tina nowhere near her or the baby.



Marcus delivers the baby as the paramedics arrive and Tyrone is angry to hear what Tina did. Kirsty and the baby are given the all-clear, but Tina's still under attack for what she's done.



Elsewhere, Michelle struggles to deal with Ryan and Tracy's new romance and Katy's surrogacy could ruin plans for a holiday with Chesney.