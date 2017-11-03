10/02 - Jason feels betrayed by everyone

In this article







Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 10th February Ep.1



Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 10th February

SPOILER ALERT



Rosie's master plan of moving to London and letting Jason and her fizzle out gets a major set-back...



He wants to move there too!



Seeing that he's intent on moving she tries to persuade Owen to give him his job back. But when Owen does and Jason turns it down, Jason is taken aback when Owen admits that it was Rosie who convinced him to give him his job back.



Sensing something is wrong Jason confronts Rosie but will she have the guts to admit what's going on?



Meanwhile Katy is finding it tough trying to cope with Joseph. Convinced that there is something the matter with him she goes to see the Dr. about his constant crying. But leaves feeling patronised and stupid.



On top of it all she sees the bank closing before she's managed to pay the rent, Joseph is asleep so will she bother to wake him?



Elsewhere, Nick's surprise goes wrong when Eva dumps him; Tina breaks down when she moves into Jason's flat.





