Coronation Street Episode Guide - Friday 10th February Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Friday 10th February

SPOILER ALERT



Jason's gutted when he returns to Eileen to tell her he's been dumped, but he gets no sympathy at No. 11 when Eileen guiltily admits that she's given his room to Lesley and Paul.



Jason is quite rightly fuming and heads to the pub where Karl and Owen help him drown his sorrows. Their attempts at trying to lift his spirits go down like a lead balloon when they poke fun at Rosie and he flips.



Rushing out of the pub Jason finds Rosie saying her goodbyes to her family and he races over with something to say - will he be able to change her mind?



Meanwhile Tommy helps Tina as she struggles with the memories of her Dad in Jason's flat. After seeing her in a state he goes to find Tyrone to get the best friends to patch it up. But Kirsty is having none of it and Tommy snaps - will Kirsty succeed in driving a wedge between the two?



Elsewhere, Ches nearly discovers Kirsty's negligence when he comes home early after Kirsty left baby Joseph at home alone to nips off to the bank; Simon acts up for Carla and Peter loses it with him prompting Carla to ask Peter a hard question; Eva's birthday bash could spell disaster.



