18/06 - Time's up for Karl

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 18th June

As Sunita hangs about like a bad smell at the pub, Eva starts to twitch.



Amid Eva's sniping and Karl's cold shoulder, Sunita feels hurt and humiliated and decides to confront Karl.



But as Sunita tells Karl she’s not going to keep his grubby little secrets anymore Eva barges into the back room and spots some bank notes sticking out of Karl’s pocket.



Puzzled by what she’s just witnessed, is Eva onto Karl and Sunita?



Meanwhile Peter and Leanne discuss some ground rules regarding Simon they realise it’s not going to be easy. Can they get on for Simon's sake?



Elsewhere on the Street Jason gets his hopes up for his date with Eva; whilst Tracy and Beth are horrified to see a 'for sale' sign outside no.13...