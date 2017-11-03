06/10 - Carla's problems are set to get worse

In this article







Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 6th February



Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 6th February

After the trauma of last week Carla insists that she will get her life in order. Saying that it's business as usual, she heads off to a client meeting and is upbeat as she secures the deal/



But it's not all rosy for long, as she arrives back at Underworld she is in for a nasty surprise...



Meanwhile, things are still rocky at No.13 with Tracy refusing to back down - will Steve ever get rid?



Elsewhere on the street, Rosie is furious with Jason after they both end up fired following their raunchy romp in the Van.



Also an exhausted Katy flies off the handle when Ches suggests she gets an evening job to boost their funds; while Milton enthusiastically offers Roy a loan to boost the business.



