Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 6th February Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 6th February

Carla is reeling following yet another confrontation at the factory and heads to Peter for comfort. Seeing how things are getting to her, Peter suggests that they forget Weatherfield and sell up and move....Is Carla ready to give up and go?Meanwhile with Joseph still not sleeping, the pressure of parenthood is proving hard for Katy and Ches. When Ches offers to looks after baby Joseph as Katy grabs a quick soak in the bath he accidentally falls asleep while the food is cooking - uhoh.Elsewhere Steve and Tracy are still behaving like children in the flat war; Milton devastates Sylvia when he suggests he should move back to the States after overstepping the mark with Roy; while Rosie is ecstatic after being offered a job on a reality TV show!