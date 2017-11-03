>
>
Coronation Street

09/02 - Carla and Peter face their mess

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February
Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February

Coronation Street Episode Guide

Thursday 9th February
SPOILER ALERT

Carla's ready for a fight as she heads back to work.

Yet despite all of her efforts she is soon deflated and the bottle of wine at home starts to look extremely tempting...

Overwhelmed but it all she rushes round to Peter, but when Simon spots them together he turns on Carla - can they sort out the mess they have created?

Meanwhile Paul's horrified to find that his pipes have burst whilst he's been staying at Eileen's. With Lesley due to return home the very next day he starts to panic about where on earth they will live at such short notice...we can see Eileen doing something pretty stupid, pretty quick here.

Elsewhere after crushing Jason by telling him she'll be filming in London for 12 weeks, Rosie confides in sister Sophie about the true nature of the show - oo errr.

Also, Tina has had enough of sleeping on the sofa and asks to move in with Jason; Nick attempts to make Eva's birthday special. 



31/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         