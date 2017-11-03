09/02 - Carla and Peter face their mess

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 9th February



Coronation Street Episode Guide Thursday 9th February

SPOILER ALERT



Carla's ready for a fight as she heads back to work.



Yet despite all of her efforts she is soon deflated and the bottle of wine at home starts to look extremely tempting...



Overwhelmed but it all she rushes round to Peter, but when Simon spots them together he turns on Carla - can they sort out the mess they have created?



Meanwhile Paul's horrified to find that his pipes have burst whilst he's been staying at Eileen's. With Lesley due to return home the very next day he starts to panic about where on earth they will live at such short notice...we can see Eileen doing something pretty stupid, pretty quick here.



Elsewhere after crushing Jason by telling him she'll be filming in London for 12 weeks, Rosie confides in sister Sophie about the true nature of the show - oo errr.



Also, Tina has had enough of sleeping on the sofa and asks to move in with Jason; Nick attempts to make Eva's birthday special.



