Anti-ageing: Fillers to try before you're thirty Alesha Dixon: Big laugh and no lines

No one wants a plastic face - but we're not keen on wrinkles either. So how do you find the balance - and when is the best age to start intervening when it comes to our skin's natural ageing process?



They say prevention is better than cure and when it comes to looking after your skin that certainly rings true.



Luckily preventing wrinkles and fine lines is easier than ever - and if you're serious about prolonging your youthful looks then a little investment can go a long way.



We may get some benefits from moisturisers and lotions, but no cream will give the same results as fillers. Fact. And even if some of us prefer to age gracefully there's a lot of us that are saving up for our future botox habit - rather than paying off that student loan.



But while we're keen to look our best, there's a fine line between looking pristine and looking, well, plastic - the trick is to catch a wrinkle in time rather than end up making yourself look older than you really are - Lindsay Lohan, Katie Price, we're looking at you!



We've spoken to Aesthetics Expert and Consultant, Wendy Lewis. This industry insider knows everything there is to know about every sort of anti-ageing injectible.



From what fillers to start off with to what questions to ask at your first consultation, if you're curious about entering the world of injectibles she's well placed to fill you in, pardon the pun.



Read on for your guide to fillers to try before thirty and beyond...












