Name of injectable: Botox



How it is administered: By syringe. Ouch!



Where it is administered: Botox is most commonly used on the creases between the eyebrows, forehead and crow’s feet, but it is also effective when used around the mouth and chin and can also help to lift the eyebrows. Botox softens muscle activity so the lines in the skin do not contract as much and wrinkle formation is slowed down.



How often you should have it done/how long results last? Botox usually lasts for 3-6 months depending on how active your facial muscles are and how much Botox was used.



Best for: Dynamic



Possible side effects: Possible droopy eye, but this is rare. Always discuss the side effects with your practitioner.



Recommended UK practice or Doctor for this treatment? Frances Prenna Jones, London



Pros/cons: The pros are obvious - it works! And on most people too. Plus results can be tailored to your specifications so you don’t have to have that frozen finish.



However, there are cons - it can be expensive as it has to be repeated about every four months to maintain the results. It's a case of once you start - you might not want to stop.



What are the risks when it comes to injectibles? Needle sticks may



How much does it cost? Botox starts from about £200 for one treatment area (eyes, forehead etc) but prices vary regionally.



What should you be looking for from your practitioner: While Botox is becoming increasingly thought of as a cosmetic - remember that it is a drug and is only available from licensed healthcare practitioners: doctors, dermatologists, plastic surgeons.



Always make sure your chosen practitioner has the correct medical background.



