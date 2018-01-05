Light peels Light peels Kate Winslet's skin looks flawless - and natural



If you’re not brave enough to try injectibles luckily there are a host of other cosmetic procedures that can postpone the ageing process.



Wendy Lewis recommends light facial peels like glycolic acid, salicylic acid for plumping and skin resurfacing and microdermabrasion for skin maintenance.



How do peels work? Peels work by applying the solution to cleansed skin, typically leaving it on for seconds to minutes, and neutralizing it.







How often you should have it done/how long do results last? For oily skin, you should have a peel or microdermabrasion every 2-3 weeks but for normal or dry skin types, every 4-6 weeks is adequate.



Best for: Dull skin, oily, acne prone skin, all skin types can tolerate these treatments, even sensitive skin but less frequently if skin is rosy or redness is a problem.



After microdermabrasion, skin will have an immediate wow factor - radiance, softness, and smoother texture - just after one treatment!



Possible side effects: Dark patches or discoloration can occur if the peel is too strong or if you go out into the sun immediately after without SPF. For microdermabrasion, there are no real side effects if done properly - just the glowy gorgeous skin.



Recommended UK practice/DR for this treatment: has clinics all around the UK and offers both of these treatments.



Pros/Cons: The major pro is that these are tried and tested treatments which can really make a difference in skin health and can help control breakouts.



