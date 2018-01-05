Anti-ageing: Fillers to try before you're thirty

When it comes to being 'ready' for fillers and cosmetic injectibles - it's all down to the individual.Wendy Lewis describes it this way: "There are 2 kinds of anti-ageing treatments: Preventative and Corrective. Some injectable therapies like Botox are considered Preventative because of their action to delay the onset of ageing."I started having fillers in my late thirties when that was still considered too young, but now I see many women starting in their late twenties to stay on top of the ageing process."Smokers and sun worshippers, in particular, tend to have more dynamic wrinkles around the eyes and the mouth from and they may see premature lines and creases in their mid 20s which can be quite alarming."Women with fine or delicate skin are also more subject to these early signs of ageing. Thicker skin types and more oily skin types may see wrinkles much later." Hyaluronic acid and collagen are the main magic ingredients when it comes to fillers. and there are plenty of brands to chose from.Wendy Lewis gives us her low down:Hyaluronic Acid Gels: Juvederm, Restylane, Belotero, Teosyal or Emervel.By syringe, usually more than 1 syringe is needed for full 'correction.'Facial folds, wrinkles, cheeks, chins, nose, lips , under the eyes.Your skin will look fuller and wrinkles or deep lines will be smoothed out. Results are dependant on the product - but usually you can expect your fillers to last between 6 - 12 months. Perfect for bi-annual maintenance.Works best for facial contouring, shallow creases, folds, lips.Swelling, bruising, tenderness.Pros are that these are safe, well tested fillers and if you are not happy, an enzyme can be injected to break the product down quickly; cons are that these fillers are temporary and additional top up treatments will be needed.There is always a slight chance of infection and lumps and bumps, but these are rare when administered by an experienced injector.Usually fillers cost about £250 but this may vary practice to practice.





