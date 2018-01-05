Are breast implants safe? Are breast implants safe?

Since the PIP scandal it may feel like considering a breast augmentation is a no-go area. But the demand for bigger breasts is still there and if you're interested in an operation then you have to ask 'Are breast implants safe?'Now more than ever, we should be talking about what makes breast augmentation safe and what implants you should be looking for.After all - it will take more than the PIP scandal to stop women wanting to change their shape.That's why we've spoken to Cosmetic Surgery Expert Antonia Mariconda to answer the question; Are breast implants safe?From explaining the PIP scandal, to choosing the right implants, to breast augmentation maintenance, Antonia covers it all.Read on to find out more...





