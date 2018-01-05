Your body your choice You body your choice Going with a good surgeon is paramount If you decide to get breast implants put in or taken out, make sure you only use a specialist plastic surgeon. If your doctor shows photographs of patients, ask if they were his or her own patients. Ask to see photographs of how they looked a few years later.



If your doctor tells you that breast implants are proven safe, ask for a copy of any report that studied women with implants for at least 10 years.



Ask your doctor for written information about the risks of breast implants and read that information at least one week before surgery, so you have time to ask questions or gather more information.



Any woman who considers silicone gel implants should ask for the informed consent form at least one week before surgery.



If your doctor says all of his or her patients are happy with their results, ask to speak to patients who have had implants for at least 7-10 years.



Plastic Surgeon Stephen Hamilton adds: “If patients, in light of the recent PIP scandal, are taking additional time in order to thoroughly research their surgery and choice of provider, familiarising themselves with the procedure, risks and aftercare before undergoing any treatment, this can only be a good thing.



"The decision to undergo aesthetic plastic surgery is never one that should be made lightly."





