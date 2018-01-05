Botox | What is botox?

What is botox? Botox injections relax the facial muscles that are responsible for wrinkles. The main areas it’s used for are the frown, eye and forehead areas. The relaxed look lasts between three and six months and then your frown lines start to reappear.



With repeated treatments, thinning of the muscles occurs, producing longer lasting results.

What to expect? Your doctor will give you several tiny injections of Botox directly into the muscles of your face. The entire procedure takes approximately 10-30 minutes and does not require anesthetic.



You should notice results almost instantly and improvement in your frown lines within three to seven days.

Cost of box? Each treatment costs around £250



Risks and side effects Botox is considered one of the safest injectables on the market, and the biggest risks come from using an inexperienced practitioner who may inject too much, causing your face to become immobile, and eyebrows and eyes to droop.



Other than frozen face and droopy eyelids, the most common reported side effects are headaches, respiratory infection and flu-like symptoms. Minimise risks by checking your practitioner’s qualifications and experience. Expert opinion Dr Bob Khanna, Cosmetic Doctor and Facial Aesthetic Expert



"It’s unusual for anyone to need Botox cosmetically if they are under the age of 30. I have people in their 20’s coming to see me who want to erase laughter lines and small crow’s feet but I advise anyone in their 20’s to enjoy these lines until they are really ready to smooth them out.



"My Botox patients are usually between 30 and 65. Vertical frown lines between the eyes, horizontal ‘worry’ lines and crow’s feet can be smoothed out and the forehead ‘lifted’ to make the patient look fresh and less tired.



"Too much Botox can cause the face to become immobile and look ‘frozen’; less is usually more and it’s better to start off with a small dose, then build up to the desired effect - but not to the point where the patient has no expression!



"If it’s given by an inexperienced practitioner, Botox can cause the eyebrows and eyes to droop. Make sure your practitioner is highly qualified and experienced and always, always do research on the clinic and doctor first."



