Breast augmentation | What is a breast augmentation?

What to expect from a breast augmentation surgery

- Consultation
During your first consultation with the surgeon, he will talk to you about the size and shape of the implant you want, and he might also show you photos of breasts that have been operated on.

You’ll be asked questions about your health, medical history and lifestyle.

Doctors will also examine your breasts to ensure there are no issues and no reason why you should not have the surgery.

- Procedure
It typically takes between 1 and 2 hours. You'll be places under general anesthetic.

The surgeon makes an incision - often at the armpit or under the nipple - and inserts implants behind each breast (for really small breasts the implants are sometimes placed behind the muscle). Dissolvable stitches are used to sew up the incision.

- Incision
The same technique is used no matter where the incision is made. There are 3 types of incision: periareolar (made at the edge of the areola which surrounds the nipple); inframammary (made in the fold under the breast); and transaxillary (made in the underarm area).

- Immediately after the op
Patients typically leave hospital after an overnight stay and return to work 10-14 days later, although vigorous exercise isn’t recommended until four weeks after surgery.


