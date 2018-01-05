Breast uplift | What is a breast uplift?

aka: mastopexy, breast lift, boob lift

What is a breast uplift? A breast uplift, or Mastopexy, firms and lifts the breasts.



Breasts of any size can be uplifted, and it’s very popular with women who find pregnancy and breast feeding have left them with the ‘womble’s nose’ effect - stretched skin and less volume.



It’s commonly performed at the same time as breast augmentation.

What to expect from a breast uplift? A 2-2.5 hour op with overnight stay in hospital.



The surgeon will normally make three separate incisions before removing excess skin and shifting the nipple and areola to a higher position. Sensation is retained since the nipples and areolas stay attached to underlying mounds of tissue.



Swelling and bruising last a few days and most patients go back to work after a week or two weeks, but wait at least a month before anything too energetic. You’ll a dressing on for two weeks. Scars are firm and pink and take up to two years to fade. Follow-up visits afterwards.

How much is a breast uplift?

From £5,000 for both breasts.





Risks and side effects Side-effects of breast uplift surgery include soreness, swelling and bruising and a burning sensation in nipples - which all normally resolve within a month.



Scarring is expected and normally fades over time, but occasionally keloid scars can form. Other rare complications include infection, hematoma, permanent reduced sensation in breast and nipple and occasionally loss of part or all of a nipple.



A non-medical risk is that you may not be happy with the result, for example it may emphasize or create asymmetric breasts. One common complaint after breast uplift surgery is that areolas are too high and pop out of bras and clothes, making it difficult to wear plunging necklines that show off your new cleavage.



To minimize side effects stop smoking at least two weeks beforehand, focus on post op mobility, and thoroughly research your surgeon’s credentials, checking before and after pics of previous patients.

Expert opinion Mr Rajiv Grover, Consultant Plastic Surgeon and Secretary of BAAPS



“Someone considering breast uplift must be fit for a surgical procedure and have a clean medical history. Breast uplift is usually considered after completing a family and you should probably wait if you think you may be having more children as the breasts may change as a consequence.



This operation has a much higher complication rate if you are a smoker so you must stop smoking for six weeks beforehand and for four weeks after.



When you see the surgeon you must ask whether you are a suitable candidate and whether the likely outcome matches what you expect.



A clear understanding of the scars involved are essential and your surgeon must illustrate these, preferably with a portfolio of patients treated, so you can see typical outcomes and where the scars lie. Any surgical procedure has some risks and it is important that you know what these are in your specific case.



Much research has been published in scientific literature to show that outcomes of operations are better in the hands of a surgeon who performs them frequently and the complication rates are lower.



To assess whether a surgeon has the relevant experience you should ask how many of the specific procedures you want they perform in a year, and at least 30 would be a good baseline.”





