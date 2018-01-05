Bum implants Bum implants

aka: buttock enhancement, glutealplast, buttock implants, buttock augementation, buttock lift, bum lift, buttock enlargement, bum job

What are bum implants? Bum implants, (aka buttock augmentation or glutealplast), are a fast track to the perfect, pert and rounded peachy derrière without scoffing trayloads of donuts.



Buttock surgery aims to perk up a flat bottom by placing silicone implants in the buttock area to add volume and shape.

What to expect? Buttock surgery takes up to three hours under general anesthetic, and generally requires an overnight stay in hospital. The surgeon makes an incision in the buttock crease, or where the buttock cheek meets the thigh. The implants are inserted and the muscle is closed over them.



They are placed above the sitting area, to reduce the possibility of the implants moving. You can’t lie on your back for two weeks and you’ll need to use a soft cushion whenever sitting down. You’ll probably need to wear support pants too for up to six weeks. The results of the surgery will be masked by swelling for a week or two.

Bum implants cost? Around £5,000-6,600 (including aftercare)



Risks and side effects? The main side effects are infection, bleeding and bad scars. Apart from general complications like DVT etc, you can develop capsular contracture, as with any other implant. This is where scar tissues form around the implant and harden distorting the shape.



To minimize side effects, consultant plastic surgeon, Dalia Nield, recommends pre-op checks such as blood tests and bacteriology swabs (looking for MRSA).



Smaller risks include asymmetry, dimpling and lumpiness. Expert Opinion Consultant Plastic Surgeon Dalia Nield, Homerton Hospital



“Patients must make sure that their surgeon is a qualified Plastic Surgeon in the specialist registry of the GMC. It is always advisable to discuss this with your GP first, who will know your local plastic surgeons.”



