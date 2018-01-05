Choosing the best surgeon: Q&A with a plastic surgeon

Choosing the best surgeon can be a confusing and time-consuming process, so we’ve put together a Q&A with an accredited plastic surgeon to help you make your decision with confidence.



You might have read about the faulty French PIP implants, which could affect up to 47,000 women in the UK. Following the fallout it was decided that a government review was needed in order to better regulate the cosmetic surgery industry.



The government cosmetic surgery review is being headed up by Sir Bruce Keogh, the medical director of the NHS and it could ultimately lead to tighter advertising controls and methods in which private clinics operate.



That means cracking down on practitioners who coerce patients into having a treatment or putting pressure on people with special offers.



This is a good thing for anyone interested in getting cosmetic surgery, as it is working towards a more accountable industry.



Sir Bruce Keogh said he fears many people do not realise that such procedures can have lifelong implications, something he hopes to enforce following the government review.



The expert panel will gather evidence before making recommendations to the government in March 2013.



Their conclusions should make choosing the right surgeon and ensuring you have a positive surgery experience an easier process. In the meantime, check out our Q&A with plastic surgeon Mr Ash Mosahebi for advice on how to choose your practitioner wisely.