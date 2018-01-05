>
Choosing the best surgeon: Q&A with a plastic surgeon
  
Do your research
What should women look for before committing to surgery?

If you’re considering having surgery the first thing is not to rush into your decision.

Take your time, do your research and make sure surgery is the answer for you. If you’re certain, make sure your surgeon is recognised by either of these two UK industry bodies - British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) or British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS).

You can easily search for a surgeon locally to you. These associations develop and encourage high practice of high standards of personal, professional and ethical conduct.
Abby Driver
18/09/2012
