Can you trust your surgeon?
How can you know if your surgeon can be trusted?

If your first consultation is not with a surgeon and is instead with a ‘surgery advisor’ or nurse, alarm bells should be ringing as this is not a good sign.

Your first meeting should always be with your surgeon who will assess you, your requirements and recommend your procedure. When you meet your surgeon, it’s important that you have a good rapport with them.

Ask yourself; do you feel comfortable with him? Can you feel like you trust what he is saying?

Can he answer all your questions? Another suggestion is to ask to see his patient portfolio.
Abby Driver
18/09/2012
