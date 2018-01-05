Consultancy fee

What extra steps should you take to ensure you are going with the best surgeon?



My recommendation would be always go for a surgeon who charges a consultancy fee. This is around £100.



The clinics that don’t charge are not as qualified as those surgeons who do charge.



Also, some bigger hospital groups like my practice at Spire Bushey Hospital, host open evenings to anyone interested in finding out more about cosmetic surgery. During the evening there are two or three surgeons present, who do a small presentation about procedures.



At the end, members of the public receive the chance of a free mini consultation. This is a great way to meet different surgeons in one place to compare and select the most suitable surgeon.