Signs of a good plastic surgeon

What are the signs of a good surgeon?



These are my top five signs of a good surgeon;



1. Qualifications: A sign of a good surgeon is that they have a wealth of qualifications behind their belt. You can search online or request a biography to be sent to you.



2. Member of an industry body: Either BAAPS or BAPRAS - the two leading associations.



3. Strong portfolio: Like any good artist, they will be proud to show off their portfolio either online or in person.



4. Not afraid to ask you questions: A professional surgeon will always ask about your reasons for having surgery. I’ve turned patients away because I knew surgery wasn’t the answer for them.



5. Aftercare: As part of the procedure there should always be an aftercare programme with your hospital and surgeon.

