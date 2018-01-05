Signs of a good plastic surgeon
What are the signs of a good surgeon?
These are my top five signs of a good surgeon;
1. Qualifications: A sign of a good surgeon is that they have a wealth of qualifications behind their belt. You can search online or request a biography to be sent to you.
2. Member of an industry body: Either BAAPS or BAPRAS - the two leading associations.
3. Strong portfolio: Like any good artist, they will be proud to show off their portfolio either online or in person.
4. Not afraid to ask you questions: A professional surgeon will always ask about your reasons for having surgery. I’ve turned patients away because I knew surgery wasn’t the answer for them.
5. Aftercare: As part of the procedure there should always be an aftercare programme with your hospital and surgeon.