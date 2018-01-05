>
Choosing the best surgeon: Q&A with a plastic surgeon
  
Signs of a good plastic surgeon
Signs of a good plastic surgeon


What are the signs of a good surgeon?

These are my top five signs of a good surgeon;

1. Qualifications: A sign of a good surgeon is that they have a wealth of qualifications behind their belt. You can search online or request a biography to be sent to you.

2. Member of an industry body: Either BAAPS or BAPRAS - the two leading associations.

3. Strong portfolio: Like any good artist, they will be proud to show off their portfolio either online or in person.

4. Not afraid to ask you questions: A professional surgeon will always ask about your reasons for having surgery. I’ve turned patients away because I knew surgery wasn’t the answer for them.

5. Aftercare: As part of the procedure there should always be an aftercare programme with your hospital and surgeon.
Abby Driver
18/09/2012
