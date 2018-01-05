>
>
Choosing the best surgeon: Q&A with a plastic surgeon
  
Signs of a bad plastic surgeon
In this article

Signs of a bad plastic surgeon


What are the warning signs of a bad surgeon?

These are my top five signs of a bad surgeon: 

1. Not a member of a credible association:  If they’re not members of the two leading associations.     

2. Can’t answer your questions:  If they find it difficult answering tough questions.  

3. Bad press: If the surgeon has received negative media attention for conducting unethical practices, it’s best to steer clear. 

4. Not present during first consultation:  Remember you should always meet up with the surgeon. They need to assess you to make sure you’re qualified for the procedure. 

5. Feel pressured:  If you feel pressured in handing your money over then it’s time to leave. The surgeon should never force you into making a decision.
Abby Driver
18/09/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         