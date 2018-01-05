Signs of a bad plastic surgeon

In this article























These are my top five signs of a bad surgeon:



1. Not a member of a credible association: If they’re not members of the two leading associations.



2. Can’t answer your questions: If they find it difficult answering tough questions.



3. Bad press: If the surgeon has received negative media attention for conducting unethical practices, it’s best to steer clear.



4. Not present during first consultation: Remember you should always meet up with the surgeon. They need to assess you to make sure you’re qualified for the procedure.



5. Feel pressured: If you feel pressured in handing your money over then it’s time to leave. The surgeon should never force you into making a decision.

