Choosing the best surgeon: Q&A with a plastic surgeon
Question time
Question time


What questions should you always ask your surgeon? 

You may want to ask many more questions during your consultation but don't leave without answers to the following key questions:

  1. How much will the procedure cost?
  2. How long will I be out of work?
  3. What are the complications?
  4. Does my medical history pose any threats?
  5. What will I look like after surgery?
  6. Do I need anyone there during surgery?
  7. May I get a list of references?
  8. Can I see your portfolio?
  9. Will I require more surgery in the future?
  10. What type of aftercare do you provide your patients?


Abby Driver
18/09/2012
