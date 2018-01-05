- CoolSculpting treatment: Stubborn fat loss sorted

|
CoolSculpting CoolCurve+ treatment: Stubborn fat loss sorted
Rather than go under the knife to remove such areas of stubborn fat, there are some great non-invasive options that can banish fat without a knife in sight.
One such treatment is CoolSculpting CoolCurve+ which is fast becoming a fuss free way to leave skin looking smoother, more toned and less flabby!
It's specially designed to tackle those fatty areas which slim people suffer from - so flanks (aka love handles), wobbly thighs and excess stomach fat - those areas typically resistant to exercise.
Former 10 Years Younger presenter, Nicky Hambleton Jones knows a thing or two about transformational treatments and has been impressed with the CoolCurve+ treatment.
She says: "The new treatment from CoolSculpting® by Zeltiq utilises Cryolipolysis to target and freeze fat cells to a temperature that triggers them to die and be removed from the body in the natural way.
Not half. But how does it work exactly?
The CoolSculpting® device is positioned on the area of the body to be targeted and using a suction action, draws the fat bulge into the CoolSculpting® treatment applicator where two cooling plates are situated.
The correct size applicator is chosen following a thorough assessment of the area to be treated. A firm pulling sensation and slight pressure followed by a numbing cold sensation will be felt during the treatment. The patient can then simply sit back, relax and catch-up on emails or watch an episode of their favourite TV series. Sounds pretty good to us!
But what about results?
Final results can be seen in 60-90 days when the frozen fat cells are gone for good. Best of all, the treatment doesn’t involve suction hoses, knives, anaesthetics, or leave any scars making it a great option if you're not keen to go under the knife.
Once the fat cells are destroyed they won't come back - but your existing fat cells are always subject to swell if you don't eat healthily or exercise regularly. To maintain your svelter physique you should to stick to a healthy lifestyle - yep - that old chestnut once again.
Prices start at around £800 per small cycle and £1400 per large cycle area - so it will cost you but it's much safer than having fat loss surgery - and only targets those pesky fat cells. Hurrah!
CoolSculpting CoolCurve+
RRP: Available from £800.00
To find your nearest centre visit www.coolsculpting.com
Ursula Dewey
23/10/2012
