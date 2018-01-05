- CoolSculpting treatment: Stubborn fat loss sorted

CoolSculpting CoolCurve+ treatment: Stubborn fat loss sorted Sometimes no matter how much exercising and dieting we do, we're still left with stubborn layers of fat that refuse to shift.



Rather than go under the knife to remove such areas of stubborn fat, there are some great non-invasive options that can banish fat without a knife in sight.



One such treatment is CoolSculpting CoolCurve+ which is fast becoming a fuss free way to leave skin looking smoother, more toned and less flabby!



It's specially designed to tackle those fatty areas which slim people suffer from - so flanks (aka love handles), wobbly thighs and excess stomach fat - those areas typically resistant to exercise.



Former 10 Years Younger presenter, Nicky Hambleton Jones knows a thing or two about transformational treatments and has been impressed with the CoolCurve+ treatment.



She says: "The new treatment from CoolSculpting® by Zeltiq utilises Cryolipolysis to target and freeze fat cells to a temperature that triggers them to die and be removed from the body in the natural way.

No damage is caused to the body as it’s just the fat cells specifically that respond to treatment. In an hour long treatment per treatment area, you can achieve the shape you’ve always wanted. When exercise and dieting are getting you nowhere, it’s reassuring to know that there is a solution. "

Not half. But how does it work exactly?



The CoolSculpting® device is positioned on the area of the body to be targeted and using a suction action, draws the fat bulge into the CoolSculpting® treatment applicator where two cooling plates are situated.



The correct size applicator is chosen following a thorough assessment of the area to be treated. A firm pulling sensation and slight pressure followed by a numbing cold sensation will be felt during the treatment. The patient can then simply sit back, relax and catch-up on emails or watch an episode of their favourite TV series. Sounds pretty good to us!



But what about results?



Final results can be seen in 60-90 days when the frozen fat cells are gone for good. Best of all, the treatment doesn’t involve suction hoses, knives, anaesthetics, or leave any scars making it a great option if you're not keen to go under the knife.



Once the fat cells are destroyed they won't come back - but your existing fat cells are always subject to swell if you don't eat healthily or exercise regularly. To maintain your svelter physique you should to stick to a healthy lifestyle - yep - that old chestnut once again.





CoolSculpting CoolCurve+

RRP: Available from £800.00

To find your nearest centre visit www.coolsculpting.com Prices start at around £800 per small cycle and £1400 per large cycle area - so it will cost you but it's much safer than having fat loss surgery - and only targets those pesky fat cells. Hurrah!





